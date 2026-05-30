Spurs are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and seven rebounds to lift the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals with a 111-103 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday.

The Spurs will take on the New York Knicks in the Finals beginning Wednesday in San Antonio.

San Antonio is in the NBA Finals for the first time since winning the franchise’s fifth championship in 2014.

With the Spurs and Knicks advancing, there will be an eighth different champion in the last eight years.

Oklahoma City’s exit keeps the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors as the last team to win back-to-back titles.

Julian Champagnie scored 20 points — 11 in the third quarter — and was 6-of-10 from 3-point range.

With just under seven minutes left, Wembanyama headed to the bench with five fouls with his team ahead 97-91.

Isaiah Hartenstein came away with a steal and was barreling towards the bucket for a dunk when Luke Kornet, Wembanyama’s replacement, blocked the shot, Dylan Harper grabbed the rebound and Stephon Castle finished at the other end.

After an Oklahoma City turnover, Wembanyama checked in and Kornet headed back to the bench to a hearty celebration.

Shortly after, Champagnie drained his sixth 3-pointer to put San Antonio up by 11.

The Thunder pulled within six with 2:02 left, but the Spurs closed strong to advance.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in perhaps his best game of the series for Oklahoma City, with 35 points on 12-of-21 shooting plus nine assists and three steals.

But Chet Holmgren finished with just four points on just two shots. Holmgren didn’t attempt a shot in the second half and Alex Caruso was just 3-of-14 from the floor with 12 points.

For the fourth time in five games, the Spurs pulled away early. This time, they jumped out to a 14-point lead seven minutes in, leading 27-13.

De’Aaron Fox had a 3-pointer, an assist and two steals during the 17-7 run which built that lead.

In the final minute of the opening quarter, Wembanyama’s elbow caught Isaiah Hartenstein as Wembanyana started a drive. Hartenstein was called for a foul, and Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was assessed a technical. Oklahoma City’s challenge successfully overturned it to an offensive foul, but the foul was not upgraded to a technical.

Late in the second quarter, the Thunder used a 20-5 run to take their first lead in the series since the end of Game 5.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored the first seven and nine of the first 11 Oklahoma City points during the run.

But the Spurs scored the final seven points of the half to regain the lead at halftime, 56-53.

In the third, Champagnie scored 11 during a 16-2 San Antonio run which gave the Spurs a 76-65 lead.

–Field Level Media

