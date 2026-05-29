Spurs fans confident about Game 7 win but worried by "the flopper"

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The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are tied 3-3 in the Western Conference Finals. The winner of Game 7 will advance to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

Although the Thunder are 4.5-point favorites to win at the Paycom Center on Saturday night in this pivotal game, supporters in the Alamo City remain steadfast.

San Antonio fans remain confident in the Spurs after their Game 6 rout of the Thunder on Thursday night at the Frost Bank Center.

Audriy Acosta of Odessa spoke to Texas Public Radio at the downtown Spurs fan shop on West Commerce St. on Friday afternoon.

She said the talented players with the Thunder don't concern her, but the guys in the zebra stripes do.

"The refs, I think. For sure, the refs are going to give us some trouble,” she said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Nancy Pool and Audriy Acosta, both from Odessa, came to San Antonio for Thursday night's Spurs game at the Frost Bank Center

Spurs fans think the referees are fooled often by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (known by his initials as SGA), who they call the "flopper,” for his reputation of hitting the floor after what seems to be the slightest brush with a Spurs player, leading to fouls against the silver and black, and trips to the free throw line for him.

Spurs fans Thursday night chanted "flopper" when SGA took to the free throw line at the Frost Bank Center.

Acosta was joined by Nelda Chacon and Nancy Pool, also of Odessa, to see the Spurs play. Both agree with Acosta about SGA and the troubling issue of the officiating.

“The refs and Old Flopper over there,” Pool said of her biggest worries concerning the outcome of Game 7. “If they can keep off the ground, we might have a fair game. But they like to throw themselves on the floor,” she said with a laugh.

They also want to see Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama take it to the Thunder, closer to the basket.

“We want to see him in the paint more,” Pool said. “He’s been taking a lot of threes and they’re great, when they go in. I mean they're amazing and that half-court shot, spot on, perfect. But we’d like to see him in the paint just a little bit more. He’s got the height. He just needs to get in there and put them in, nice and easy.”

Fans can also get a free lock to attach to a fence at the fan shop to show their love for the team. Many are marked with "GSG" for "Go Spurs Go!" The lock fence was inspired by the Love Lock bridge on the River Walk, where couples leave locks to symbolize their love and commitment to one another.

Tip-off for Game 7 is at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be seen on NBC and Peacock.