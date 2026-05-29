‘They’re my classmates’: Eight students rescued in Galveston after Pleasure Pier roller coaster stops mid-ride

Cayce Escobar was in line to ride the Iron Shark roller coaster on Pleasure Pier in Galveston as part of a high school senior trip when he suddenly heard a “loud clang,” he said. The ride had stopped about 100 feet in the air with eight of his classmates stuck on the roller coaster.

Galveston Fire Chief Mike Varela said officials responded to the stranded riders at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews used a ladder truck to rescue the riders and finished getting the last person off the ride about four hours later.

"It was time consuming but safety was our biggest factor in this rescue,” Varela said. “Safety was imperative for us and if it took a little bitlongerwe’re OK with that," Varela said.

The rescued students were on a field trip organized by Energized for STEM Academy Middle School and STEM Academy High school, two in-district charter schools for Houston ISD, the district said in a statement to Houston Public Media.

“We are grateful that all students, staff, and chaperones are safe,” an HISD spokesperson said. “School administration is in direct contact with the families of all students who were on the trip. We are thankful for the rescue efforts of the first responders and park personnel.”High school senior Yoandry Guity was also waiting in line for the ride along with Escobar when the roller coaster stopped. He and Escobar watched from Seawall Boulevard as their classmates were rescued.

This is supposed to be a fun and enjoyable time. But, you know, things happen and let’s hope everybody comes down there with safety," Guity said during the rescue effort.

Varela said crews were able to get all of the riders down without any injuries.

"Of course they were shaken up from climbing that ladder down, being in that hot sun,” he said. “They have been checked for dehydration and everyone seems to be doing pretty good."

Varela said authorities don't yet know why the ride stopped. Pleasure Pier was closed during the rescue.

Landry’s Inc., the Houston-based hospitality company founded by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, a Galveston native, owns Pleasure Pier.

Terry Turney, a representative of the company, thanked emergency responders in a statement and said a “thorough inspection of the ride is currently underway.”

“The ride experienced a malfunction at its initial ascent, however, as designed, it immediately stopped to keep everyone safe,” Turney said. “Our focus immediately shifted to the safety of our 8 guests. Therefore, we contacted the Fire Department to assist, ensuring all guests were safely removed from the ride."

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