Victor Wembanyama makes history as Spurs outlast Blazers in Game 1

April 20 - Victor Wembanyama hit for 35 points in his postseason debut as the host San Antonio Spurs used a fourth-quarter run to create separation in a 111-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on ‌Sunday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The Spurs took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 2 on Tuesday in the Alamo City before switching to Portland for games 3 and 4.

Wembanyama broke Tim Duncan's franchise record (32 in 1998) for points in a playoff debut. He led all first-half scorers with 21 points -- a league record for most in the first half of an NBA playoff debut going ⁠back to 1997, the start of the play-by-play era.

San Antonio, the second seed in the West, led by 10 points at halftime and by 15 after three quarters before all but cementing the win by scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up 93-72.

The seventh-seeded Trail Blazers clawed their way back to within 11 points via a 13-3 run capped by Deni Avdija's dunk with 4:27 to play, but San Antonio held strong down the stretch.

Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox added 17 points apiece for the Spurs, with Devin Vassell scoring 15 and Luke Kornet hitting for 10.

Scott Wachter/IMAGN IMAGES / Reuters Connect Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De’Aaron Fox (4) react during the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center.

Avdija racked up 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Trail Blazers. Scoot Henderson scored 18, Robert Williams ‌III ⁠had 11, Shaedon Sharpe hit for 10 and Jrue Holiday distributed 11 assists along with nine points.

The Spurs jumped to the front in the game's early moments, building a nine-point lead on Fox's stepback 3-pointer at the 2:35 mark of the first quarter and jumping out to a 30-21 advantage after 12 minutes of play.

San Antonio stoked the margin to 50-34 when Kornet threw down an ⁠alley-oop dunk from Castle with 5:24 to play in the second quarter. Avdija's three-point play with 2:28 left culled the deficit to seven points before Wembanyama poured in a layup and then a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back to a ⁠dozen points. The Spurs led 59-49 at the break.

Avdija paced the Trail Blazers with 19 points over the opening two periods.

The Trail Blazers reeled off the first eight points of the third quarter and had four chances to tie the ⁠game or go in front but committed three turnovers and missed a shot over that stretch.

San Antonio regained its stride and built the lead to a game-high 17 points on Julian Champagnie's 3-pointer with 53 seconds to play in the period before settling for an 87-72 lead heading into the final 12 minutes.

--Field Level Media