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Spurs return to playoffs as Fiesta begins, with West Side pop-up at La Zona

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published April 10, 2026 at 5:49 PM CDT
San Antonio Spurs forward forward Victor Wembanyama (1) beats a drum and leads fans on a cheer after a victory over the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center.
Scott Wachter
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Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs forward forward Victor Wembanyama (1) beats a drum and leads fans on a cheer after a victory over the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center.

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The San Antonio Spurs are launching a series of fan events across the city as their playoff run coincides with Fiesta.

Game 1 tips off next weekend, marking the team’s first postseason appearance since 2019. Their first-round opponent will be determined by the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The events begin with a Game 1 pep rally at Hemisfair Park at 10 a.m., where the first 200 fans can get free coffee and tacos.

The team will also host free public watch parties at The Rock at La Cantera for all away games, with events timed around tipoff.

A centerpiece is a pop-up fan shop on the West Side at La Zona, featuring playoff merchandise, photo opportunities and interactive fan activities. The shop opens Tuesday, April 14 at 5 p.m. and will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Fan Shop at La Zona at 333 W. Commerce
Dan Katz
/
Texas Public Radio
Pop-up Fan Shop at La Zona at 333 W. Commerce

The Spurs will also transform a 20-foot, satirical statue of Vladimir Lenin at the site into a video screen during the run.

The installation, a noticeable piece of public art downtown since 2022 and part of Centro’s Art Everywhere project, will be covered during the pop-up’s run.

Statue of Vladmir Lenin will be covered and converted to a video screen
Tim Gutierrez
/
Texas Public Radio
A satirical statue of Vladmir Lenin will be covered and converted to a video screen

The Spurs’ presence at La Zona places the playoff run in one of the city’s most active Fiesta corridors on the West Side. For longtime fans, the team’s return to the playoffs also echoes past championship runs, when postseason games and Fiesta often overlapped.

Fiesta officially begins Thursday, April 16, though pre-Fiesta events start Saturday.

This is the team’s 40th playoff appearance in 53 seasons. The young Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, are also seen by Las Vegas sportsbooks as among the top contenders to win the NBA title.

More information is available at spurs.com/playoffs.

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Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
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