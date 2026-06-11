The Weekender: Summer Night City at TPR, Concert in the Dark and Queer Voices Tardeada

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The Weekend is here. TPR’s Jack Morgan has a few ideas on how you can make it a good one.

Summer Night City

First off, Friday night: it’s Summer Night City. Here’s Texas Public Radio’s Director of Events Tori Pool.

“Summer Night City is something that takes place at Texas Public Radio in TPR Plaza,” she said. “It's an outdoor, free weekly music series where we spotlight some of what we think are exciting artists in Texas. We have bands that are coming from as far as the Valley to play in the plaza area.”

It will likely be hot, but by the time the music kicks off, TPR Plaza will largely be in the shade.

1 of 4 — 06-05-2025_SNC WK1_OscarMoreno_30.jpg Summer Night City in the Plaza OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY 2 of 4 — 06-05-2025_SNC WK1_OscarMoreno_79.jpg The band Mypilotus Summer Night City OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY 3 of 4 — 06-05-2025_SNC WK1_OscarMoreno_29.jpg People celebrating Summer Night City OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY 4 of 4 — 06-05-2025_SNC WK1_OscarMoreno_70.jpg Summer Night City event from last year OSCAR MORENO

“Food and drink will be available to purchase from Last Chance Market. They have several vendors, including Church Burger,” Pool said. “It's always a great vibe. We try to have a mix of music. This first one on June 12 will feature Luna Tropical and Ilo Zul for Cumbia style music.”

Admission is free, and if rain threatens, they’ll move it all inside the TPR building.

Concert in the Dark

Also on Friday, musician Will Taylor is at Fredericksburg’s Rock Box Theater. For years he’s been putting on what he calls "Concerts in the Dark."

“We do like to bring the lights down as much as possible, but we do have some candles, and that lets people kind of feel a sense of immersion with the music,” he said.

1 of 3 — Will Taylor 2.jpg At one of the Concerts in the Dark events Tony Rogers 2 of 3 — Will Taylor 1.jpg Will Taylor and bandmember Kayla Hoffman 3 of 3 — Will Taylor 3.jpg Will Taylor and his band Kayla Hoffman

Taylor’s group has gotten so popular that in Fredericksburg, they’re not just doing one show.

“We're actually doing two different shows, different themes,” Taylor said. “The first one's Beatles, early show, 6 o'clock, and then 8 o'clock is the 'Radiohead in the Dark.'”

Queer Voices: A Tardeada

Then on Sunday, the Esperanza’s Queer Voices will perform a tardeada. Here’s co-producer Anel Flores.

“We walk around kind of protecting ourselves often,” Flores said. “I think the audience will know, most of us, that it is tough right now. And so, when we have a space with queer voices, and we really hold that space, we can feel it. And then these writers and artists, after that night, they'll go out there and they'll keep doing that work.”

1 of 3 — 20250622_195751(0).jpg Photo from Queer Voices Sherry L. Campos 2 of 3 — 20250622_191247.jpg speaker at Queer Voices Sherry L. Campos 3 of 3 — 20250622_182556.jpg Queer Voices at Esperanza Sherry L. Campos

Queer voices has gone on for a decade, but this one marks a change.

“After the pandemic, I asked Chibi Ordoñez if he would be willing to co-produce Queer Voices with me, but we were going to turn it into a big, like a whole evening pachanga, like with a little festival, like more rounded,” she said.