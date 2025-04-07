Brian Harman wins Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Sunday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The other large sports event that was hosted in San Antonio this past weekend was the Valero Texas Open.

Golfers at the tournament had to brave winds that gusted up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Brian Harman won his fourth PGA Tour Victory Sunday.

Harman said he played with a heavy heart after learning a family friend who was injured in October while attempting to save Harman's son from drowning had recently entered hospice care.

The victory was expected to propel Harman into the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The open is more than a century old and last year raised $24 million for more than 400 charities.

The open's executive director, Larson Segerdahl, said last week that the tournament puts San Antonio on a global stage.

"We set all sorts of records last year with attendance, with revenue, TV ratings. This event is also broadcast internationally, domestically on NBC, but internationally to more than a billion homes worldwide and more than 24 languages across the globe," he explained.

Akshay Bhatia won last year's open. Past champions include legends Walter Hagen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Ben Crenshaw, Hale Irwin, and Lee Trevino.