Final Four Watch Party in San Antonio as brackets are set; music acts named for festival

The 68 college basketball teams competing to make it to the men's Final Four games in San Antonio were revealed on Sunday.

The Alamodome will host the NCAA Final Four on April 5 and 7.

The local organizing committee for the games hosted a free public watch party at the Rock at La Cantera.

More details on the selection process are available here.

Entertainment at the watch party was provided by the '90s country cover band "The Texases."

Local organizers have also named some big musical acts coming to town for the March Madness Music Festival.

Jelly Roll, Pit Bull and Chris Stapleton are among those to perform at the festival, April 4-6, at Tower Park at Hemisfair.

