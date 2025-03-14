© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Final Four Watch Party in San Antonio as brackets are set; music acts named for festival

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published March 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg participates in 'Hoops on Houston Street,' one of several events associated with the Final Four games.
Courtesy photo
/
SALOC
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg participates in 'Hoops on Houston Street,' one of several events associated with the Final Four games.

The 68 college basketball teams competing to make it to the men's Final Four games in San Antonio were revealed on Sunday.

The Alamodome will host the NCAA Final Four on April 5 and 7.

The local organizing committee for the games hosted a free public watch party at the Rock at La Cantera.

More details on the selection process are available here.

Entertainment at the watch party was provided by the '90s country cover band "The Texases."

Local organizers have also named some big musical acts coming to town for the March Madness Music Festival.

Jelly Roll, Pit Bull and Chris Stapleton are among those to perform at the festival, April 4-6, at Tower Park at Hemisfair.

Learn more about the music festival here.

