NCAA releases more details surrounding Final Four events; free Fan Fest tickets

NCAA officials, local organizers, and city officials released more details on Tuesday about the Men's Final Four games coming to the Alamodome in San Antonio this April 4-7.

JoAn Scott, NCAA managing director for men's basketball championships, said there would be a new tip off time for the championship game, which will be televised nationally on CBS on the evening on April 7.

"It will be Monday at 8:50 Eastern, which will be 7:50 local. That's 30 minutes earlier than normal, so that is new for this year," she said.

Elena Wells, executive director of the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee, said organizers are still looking for some of the 1,500 local volunteers needed to pull off the games, which often bring big dollars with them.

"We're projecting an economic impact of about $440 million over the four days of the Final Four. That will come from about 100,000 out-of-town visitors that will come into the city to watch the games and really just experience the atmosphere." she said.

That atmosphere includes many events in the community outside of the games themselves, including the NCAA Men's Final Four Fan Fest at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, which will feature interactive games, celebrity appearances, and autograph sessions. Fans can also take photos next to the championship trophy.

The first 1,500 people to visit https://www.ncaa.com/mff and use the code TIPOFF25 will get free tickets.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Signs displayed at NCAA Final Four news conference touted upcoming events associated with the games.

Another big event outside of the games is the NCAA March Madness Music Festival, three days of live music in Tower Park at Hemisfair. Headliners have yet to be announced for this year.

Organizers explained that major events include:



The Men’s Final Four Friday event on April 4 at the Alamodome will offer fans a free chance to watch team practices and enjoy entertainment, culminating in the NABC All-Star Game.

The Men’s Final Four River Rally on April 5 will give fans a chance to line San Antonio’s River Walk for a floating pep rally as the teams’ bands and cheer squads wind their way to the Rivercenter lagoon on barges.

The NCAA Men's Final Four Dribble on April 6 will allow 3,000 children to receive a basketball and dribble through downtown streets to receive a free entry to Fan Fest. Registration is open for the Dribble for kids 18 and younger. Visit https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/final-four-dribble to register for free.

New this year will be the Men's Final Four Tip-off Tailgate at Civic Park from April 4-7. Fans can enjoy watch parties, team pep rallies, music, interactive games, plus food and beverages. The event is free to enter.

Also announced on Tuesday was the NCAA Men’s Final Four Legacy Project. The Boys & Girls Club Rayburn Clubhouse gymnasium and surrounding facilities on the South Side will undergo a major renovation to better serve the community.

For more information on all the events, visit ncaa.com/mff/events or finalfoursanantonio.com.