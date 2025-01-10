Top high school football players in the nation and San Antonio square off in bowl games on Saturday

The Navy All-American Bowl and San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game will both kick off on Saturday at the Alamodome.

More than 100 student athletes representing 68 local high schools have been chosen for the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game. It's the 47th anniversary of the game. The area’s top senior players will take the field at 5 p.m. The game is played with a blue vs. white team matchup.

Check out the team rosters here: 2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game - San Antonio Sports

The game follows the Navy All-American Bowl, which features top players from across the nation. The nationally televised game on NBC kicks off at noon. The game is played by East-West teams.

The West team will be coached by Smithson Valley head coach Larry Hill, who won the high school's first state UIL title.

The West team also features wide receiver Jalen Cooper from Steele and linebacker Cade Spradling from Smithson Valley.

The East features quarterback Ty Hawkins from IMG Academy, wide receiver Jordan Clay from Madison, and linebacker Myron Robinson from East Central.

One ticket serves as admission for both the Navy All-American Bowl and San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game. General admission tickets of $15 are available at the Alamodome Box Office and through Ticketmaster.

VIA Park & Ride from Crossroads will run from 10 a.m. until the All-American Bowl kicks off at noon. Bus service will resume an hour after the game ends to return fans to their cars. Round-trip is just $2.60.

For the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game, buses will depart from the Crossroads Park & Ride from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will resume return service an hour after the game ends.