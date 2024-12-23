San Antonio's Alamodome preps for Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28

The countdown to the 32nd Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Dec. 28 is underway.

There are several events before the big game between #17 Brigham Young and #23 Colorado.

Crews painted the end zones at the Alamodome with the names and colors of the two schools on Sunday.

The Colorado Buffaloes, coached by Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, arrive at their downtown hotel on Monday night.

The BYU Cougars, coached by Kalani Sitake, arrive at their downtown hotel on Tuesday night.

SeaWorld will host both teams for a "Team Day" at the park. Team members from both squads are expected to interact with the dolphins.

Colorado has scheduled a practice session at UTSA on Tuesday, while BYU will practice on Thursday at Trinity University.

Many of the upcoming Alamo Bowl related events are more for students or alumni of the teams to enjoy, but locals can squeeze into some events with a ticket purchase or by just finding a good spot.

A noon kickoff luncheon is planned for Friday at a downtown hotel where the head coaches and some players are scheduled to speak. It will be emceed by members of the ESPN team.

There's a river rally for both teams, including marching bands, on Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Arneson River Theater.

On game day, there's Tailgate Town in Lot B of the dome. Kiolbassa Smoked Meats will offer sausage samples.

The Fan Zone at the Espee, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on game day, is open to everyone. It has interactive attractions, including a jet fighter simulator, food and drinks, a nacho eating contest and a stein-holding competition.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.