'My little heroes' — Boerne's magical run in the Little League World Series comes to an end; hometown parade planned

All summer long, Boerne ‘s Little League team managed to go undefeated in games played in Boerne. They then dominated in regional competitions, leading finally to compete in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

That process culminated Saturday with a game for the national championship between Boerne and Lake Mary, Florida.

Back in Boerne, people were excited—residents like Linda Plevak.

“They have so much heart. They're my little heroes,” Plevak said.

Antonio Martinez said was he impressed by the sophisticated way the coaches used, then benched, pitchers to save them for upcoming games.

“They had to figure out if they use their best pitchers for this game or try to save it for the international game,” he said.

And in Saturday’s game, pitching was crucial. Boerne’s star pitcher is Julian Hurst. For most of the first three innings of the champion ship game, he dominated Lake Mary batters — keeping them scoreless as Boerne racked up four runs.

Kyle Ross / USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Aug 24, 2024; Williamsport, PA, USA; Southwest Region pitcher Julian Hurst (15) reacts with infielder Kole Newson (13) against Southeast Region in the third inning at Lamade Stadium.

But then after seven strikeouts, Hurst developed a pain in his shoulder, allowing Florida to begin getting hits, and that caused Hurst to be pulled.

This began a run of three additional pitchers, none of which could control Florida once they found their batting rhythm.

One of those pitchers was hit in the leg by a ball so hard that it caused a delay of game as his leg was being looked at.

Finally at Boerne’s last at-bat, Florida finished the game on an impressive double play, ending the game in a 10-7 win for Florida.

The on-air announcer was quite aware that what had just transpired had been a classic game.

“This game was nothing short of great! Both sides, man, what a game!” he said.

While Boerne’s winning streak and its hope for a national championship is over, they will play Venezuela for the third-place honors Sunday morning at 10 a.m. CST.

Boerne is honoring the team with a parade Monday afternoon at 4:30 on Main Street.