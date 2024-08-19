BoerneVsWorld — Texas' team is making its way through the Little League World Series

Boerne’s winningest Little League team flew to Williamsport, the home of the Little League World Series, to compete for a championship.

The team representing the Southwest proved they were for real in their first game, beating the Mid-Atlantic states’ top team from Pennsylvania 9-0.

On Monday night, they continued that streak by beating the Florida team from the Southeast 4-1.

“It was a close game up until the third inning, and we started to pull away,” said Chris Carey, who runs Boerne’s Little League and is traveling with the team.

“It was a close game. Their pitchers did a great job with getting us with some off-speed pitches," Carey said. "But the boys stayed strong and stayed the box and adjusted and started hitting the baseball.”

Boerne’s batters came alive in the third inning.

“Just some really great base running during that inning,” he said.

Boerne went up 4-1, which was the final score of the game.

“These young men have done an outstanding job. They're just outstanding kids, and they play the game at 110%," he said. "They just have great heart."

Next up, Boerne plays Nevada on Wednesday. The winner of that game will play for the national Little League World Series championship and have the opportunity to represent the U.S. against the winner of the international tournament.