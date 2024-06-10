San Antonio Brahmas to play Birmingham Stallions for UFL Championship on June 16

The San Antonio Brahmas will meet the Birmingham Stallions on June 16 in the UFL Championship game to be played at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

The dome is the same place where the Brahmas on Sunday defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks, 25-15, to become champions of the XFL Conference. The Stallions are the champions of the USFL Conference. Both conferences announced a merger ahead of the 2024 season of the new UFL.

The UFL Championship game can be viewed locally on FOX at 4 p.m. on June 16.

The San Antonio Brahmas, who call the Alamodome home, picked up their first postseason win in franchise history and are now 8-3 under head coach Wade Phillips.

Phillips, who served as defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl 50 winning Denver Broncos and a former longtime head coach for the Dallas Cowboys, turned the Brahmas around after taking over this year. The team went 3-7 in the XFL last year and missed the playoffs.

The Stallions have the best record in the UFL at 9 and 1.