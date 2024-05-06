© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Texas Public Radio
Wembanyama's historic season earns him NBA's Rookie of the Year

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published May 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM CDT
FILE PHOTO: Apr 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a victory over the Denver Nuggets at Frost Bank Center.
Scott Wachter
/
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Apr 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a victory over the Denver Nuggets at Frost Bank Center.

No surprise: Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs won Rookie of the Year by a unanimous vote on Monday.

The 7 foot 4 French phenom had a historic season, with his individual performance matching the hype of Spurs fans hungry for a return to their dynasty years.

Wemby's final stats were 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-leading 3.6 blocked shots per game.

He was the first rookie to finish a season with at least 1,500 points, 250 assists and 250 blocked shots.

He’s the third player in NBA history to record in a single season a 40 and 20 game, a game with over 10 blocks, and another with least five points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals — joining only Anthony Davis and Tim Duncan to accomplish that.

The Spurs as a team finished the season on a high note, winning seven of their final 11 games.

Coach Greg Popovich stressed that the team is the youngest in the NBA, and learning to play with each other at the highest level takes time.

@texaspublicradio Wemby is crushing it and we’re here for it. Also, we’d like to take this moment to officially reach out to @Coyote ♬ original sound - Texas Public Radio

When he was asked by reporters to describe Wemby's season, he responded with one word: "excellent."

The Spurs finished the season with 22 wins and 60 losses — the same record they had last year that landed them the number one draft pick. It will give them a shot in the 2024 lottery once again.

Dan Katz
