County commissioners invest in UTSA sports facility 'Roadrunners NEST'

Bexar County commissioners this week voted to invest $5 million into a UTSA sports facility that residents may access.

Construction on the "Roadrunner NEST" on the main campus will begin in January 2025. NEST stands for "Nurturing Elite Sports Talent."

The $35 million facility should be completed by December 2026, according to UTSA officials.

The City of San Antonio is also investing an equal amount into the facility.

Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody said it can be used by everyone.

"This is not only a UTSA asset. It's really a county asset. It's a City of San Antonio asset. All these joint use opportunities as we go forward [are] important for our community."

The Roadrunner Nest will be opened to the public for competitive events and youth sports. It will also serve as the university's home for men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball.

UTSA reported that, once completed, it will pay for the facility's annual operation costs of $500,000 a year.

Around half of UTSA's students are Bexar County residents.