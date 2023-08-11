San Antonio celebrates Coach Pop, Spurs basketball royalty ahead of HOF enshrinement

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

This day has been a long time coming for Popovich, who is the winningest head coach in NBA history and the longest tenured head coach in any of the major U.S. sports.

Coach Pop, who has won five championships with the Spurs, has in the past declined the offer until more of his players who helped him win those titles were also enshrined.

A leader for this team, this organization, this community, and an inspiration for generations to come 🖤🤍 #23HoopClass Enshrinement Ceremony - Saturday, August 12@HEB | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/7wiNVyUrRN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 5, 2023

In this year's class, Popovich be joined by Spurs legend Tony Parker — his point guard for 17 years, including championships in 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014. Parker was the MVP of the 2007 NBA finals.

Parker, who averaged over 15 points and 5 assists over his career, formed the winningest Trio in NBA history along with the Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili.

Mike Stone/REUTERS / X02003 San Antonio Spurs' (L-R) Tony Parker of France, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili of Argentina, pose with the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio, Texas, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)

Popovich chose Parker along with Hall of Famers David Robinson, Duncan, and Ginobili to present him at Saturday's ceremony.

The 2023 class also features WNBA superstar Becky Hammon, who became the first female NBA assistant coach with the Spurs and the first woman to coach an NBA game when she filled in for Popovich in 2020. She is now the coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports / X06796 Mar 11, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Becky Hammon during the final minutes of the game against the Utah Jazz just before becoming the winningest coach in NBA history at AT&T Center.

Former Spur Pau Gasol will also be enshrined Saturday along with Dirk Nowitzki and Dwayne Wade, both long-time Spurs rivals over the Popovich era.

The ceremony will be held in Springfield, Massachusetts, at 7 p.m. Central on NBA TV.