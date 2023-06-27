Wembanyama pick boosts more than Spurs ticket sales

Spurs Sports and Entertainment reports 4,000 new season ticket deposits since May 16, when the team won the number one draft pick in the NBA lottery.

The team went on to officially pick Victor Wembanyama this past Thursday.

The Spurs suites at the AT&T Center have already sold out.

Spurs officials also report in the first 48 hours of drafting Wembanyama, the team witnessed a 3,000% increase in online traffic and sales, compared to last year.

The San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday announced their home game preseason schedule as ticket sales kicked-off.

The Silver and Black make their 2023 home debut at the AT&T Center against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 13 followed by two games against intra-state rival Houston Rockets on Monday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Preseason tickets are available for purchase on Spurs.com and the Spurs app.

The 2023 valuation of the Spurs by "Forbes" came in at 2 billion dollars, making it the 20th most valuable out of the association's 30 franchises. Golden State is number one at $7 billion. The New Orleans Pelicans are 30th at $1.6 billion.

The 7-feet-plus tall former French pro with an arm span of 8 feet has also generated more interest in San Antonio in general, according to Visit San Antonio.

Wemby may be trailing not too far behind the two other biggest tourist attractions in Texas, both of which are in San Antonio, the Alamo and the River Walk.

The city's official tourist arm has seen a 26% increase in audience growth on its social media channels and an 18% increase in engagement, said Ja'Nise Solitaire, Visit San Antonio’s communications manager.

Wemby has also stimulated Spurs merchandise sales among sporting goods retailers, and local pubs believe "Wembymania" will lift their economic boat, too.

Matthew Uribe, the general manager of the Friendly Spot Ice House, south of downtown, said a winning team can pack local bars.

"People wanna come out hang out and have a good time. Watch it on our big friendly tron," he said. “And when they're not in the playoffs and have no hopes and last place in the league, it doesn't make you wanna get out and watch it too much.”

The Friendly Spot did not have an empty table or chair under its shady pecan trees as fans watched the tron as the Spurs made their top pick official.

Wembanyama could make his debut with the Spurs July 3rd in Sacramento.