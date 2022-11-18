San Antonio Spurs settle with therapist who accused player Josh Primo of exposing himself to her

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Dr. Hillary Cauthen, the former team performance therapist for the San Antonio Spurs who accused former player Josh Primo of exposing himself to her multiple times, has settled a lawsuit with both the team and Primo.

The Spurs, Cauthen, and Primo settled on undisclosed terms.

The saga began at the end of October when the Spurs suddenly separated from Primo with little details -- the next day, the allegations began.

Primo’s attorney said the exposure never took place.

A lawsuit was filed at the beginning of November by Cauthen and her attorney, Tony Buzbee. In a statement on Thursday, Buzbee said, "The parties have agreed to resolve this matter. The entire case is over, and we have no further comment.”

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said in a statement that the Spurs would collaborate with Cauthen and other experts to improve workplace processes. He added that this was a learning opportunity that would "make us better moving forward.”

“The situation regarding Josh Primo is a matter we take seriously. Since learning of the allegations, we have taken, and are taking, measures to ensure that all parties involved are treated with dignity and respect. We know we owe that to Dr. Cauthen, our players, our staff and our community," Buford said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Department confirmed earlier this month that a preliminary investigation into allegations against Primo was underway.

The inquiry focused on allegations made by Cauthen, a team performance therapist, that Primo exposed himself to her during a session in 2021, when both were with the team.

The Spurs released the 19-year-old Primo after the accusations came to light.

Buzbee claimed during a press conference that the team ousted Cauthen after she shared her concerns and the allegations.

“Ultimately, what they told Dr. Cauthen instead of doing something with the player, what they did instead was tell her to quote, 'sit it out,' ” Buzbee said in Houston.

Cauthen added that she tried to come up with possible solutions.

“I spoke up, I asked for help, I gave options. My voice and my feelings, my actionable items were silenced,” she said. The suit she filed was settled on Thursday.

In a statement in October, Primo said he was "seeking help to deal with previous trauma" and "will take this time to focus on mental health treatment more fully."

Brian Kirkpatrick and Jerry Clayton contributed to this report.