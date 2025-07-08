Bexar County commissioners take up San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio Missions moves

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Spurs basketball and Missions baseball topped Tuesday's Bexar County commissioners meeting.

Commissioners voted to move forward on a proposal to accept two acres from the San Antonio ISD to help make room for a new Missions baseball stadium downtown.

In return, the county will offer free parking for school district workers at the Quincy Street Parking Garage. A new parking garage will also be built at county cost at North Main for the exclusive use of district employees to replace surface parking to be swallowed up by the new stadium.

County Judge Peter Sakai said he would love to see the new stadium generate economic activity around the San Pedro Creek Culture Park and hopes the children and families of the school district will be benefactors.

"I truly believe it will be an outstanding success for the county, but more importantly for the taxpayers and the community," he said.

No county property taxes will be spent on the stadium.

Commissioners also met behind closed doors to hear an update on plans to re-develop the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo grounds as the Spurs make plans to potentially leave the Frost Bank Center for a new downtown arena at the center of Project Marvel.

Previous open session talks by the commissioners called for redevelopment plans that would see those East Side grounds renovated and expanded to attract year-round rodeo events, trade shows, conventions and other events in the absence of the Spurs.

Commissioners also approved an unrelated amendment that allows the Spurs to play two home games away on the road but within 100 miles of the Frost Bank Center and one game out of the country. Mexico could be one site for one of the foreign games.