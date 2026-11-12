A cozy opening to Chamber Connexions season

"The word that I actually was workshopping all summer while thinking of this program is gemütlichkeit," said Brendan Speltz before the first Chamber Connexions concert of the fall, which took place on Oct. 16 at the Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

"The team here at TOSA (The Orchestra San Antonio), who are so kind, they managed to remind me that no one can spell that word, let alone pronounce it," Speltz added, to laughs from the audience. "Cozy is a bit of a good translation, but small, warm, a few people, and nothing between you and what's happening. So this hall is that room tonight."

Sarah Shafer, soprano, was there to sing beautiful melodies by Johannes Brahms and Gustav Mahler, and then members of The Orchestra San Antonio performed Brahms' String Quintet No. 2 in G major. You can hear the full program by clicking on the audio player at the top of this web post!

PROGRAM

