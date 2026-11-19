Each year, the Heart of Texas Concert Band presents a concert featuring standout conductors and soloists who’ve worked with the ensemble. Their “Talent Showcase” draws from musicians all across South Texas, including musicians and educators in San Antonio ISD, Sabinal ISD, Poth ISD, and many other communities, from San Antonio to New Braunfels, Austin and the Texas Hill Country.

The diverse repertoire on the program includes showcases for solo instruments, arrangements of popular song, movie music, and even a world premiere piece by B.J. Brooks, a faculty member at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.

The show was recorded by Alan Sharps on May 17, 2026 at LEE High School. Enjoy the full performance using the audio link above, with commentary from host Nathan Cone, or check out video of the performance, below!

PROGRAM:

