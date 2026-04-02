Musical fireworks from Gurwitz gold medalist Yungyung Guo and friends

Since winning the 2024 Gurwitz International Piano Competition, pianist Yungyung Guo, has been busy. She won second place at the New Orleans International Piano Competition, and second at the Hong Kong International Piano Competition. She won the Maurizio Pollini Prize at the Busoni International Piano Competition, which got her an invitation to perform at Teatro alla Scala in Italy this year.

Guo returned to San Antonio in December, 2025 for a concert featuring not just her talent, but special guests cellist Bion Tsang, and violinist Scott Yoo. The program was presented by Musical Bridges Around the World live at San Fernando Cathedral in front of an audience of hundreds, filling the sanctuary.

After two delicate solo piano pieces, Guo was joined by Tsang for music by Manuel de Falla, and then Scott Yoo, for Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1, music that Yoo said was a “desert island piece” for him.

Hear their concert using the audio player at the top of this page.

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