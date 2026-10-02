House concert presents new music in an intimate setting

Ever been to a salon concert? Sounds like something old, but it’s definitely a 21st century thing in San Antonio.

Composer Brian Bondari says, “Look — having a concert at a big venue is always a lot of fun with thousands of your closest friends, but for me there’s nothing quite like a small, private, intimate concert with fifty to maybe a hundred of your closest friends, where the performers are only a few feet away from you. I love that kind of intimate style of concert.”

“That’s exactly what CASA (Composers’ Alliance of San Antonio) is doing this Sunday. We have a really diverse collection of pieces. We have performers who will span the ages from 13 to 94, so we have something and someone for every age.”

We got to hear two of Bondari’s compositions live in the studio, performed by oboist Melissa Camp, pianist Zachary Ridgway, soprano Laurel Christiansen, and tenor Bondari himself. (You can hear the whole interview and the pieces at the link above.)

The concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4th, at the home of Peter Petroff. All the information is at casatx.org.

“Music is wonderful. We need it in our lives. But new music still exists. People are still writing music today, and people are performing music by living composers.”

You’ll get a parlor seat this Sunday.

