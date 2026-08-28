Spanish romance, on guitar and in person

A celebration of the Spanish guitar, a little romance, that’s what’s on the bill this Saturday night at 7:00 at Travis Park United Methodist Church presents guitarist Andrew Blanch with mezzo-soprano Maria Eugenia Nieva.

The two stopped by our studio to share some details about the concert, and Blanch treated our audience to music by Astor Piazzolla, Francisco Tárrega, and more, which you can hear using the audio player at the top of this page.

It so happens that Nieva and Blanch are also a couple offstage as well. Their third anniversary happened to fall on the same day as their KPAC appearance. What better way to spend an anniversary than on a concert tour, living out of suitcases, and performing on a radio station?

Still, Blanch had a surprise that he announced to Nieva on-air. “I got you and I two tickets to see ‘La Boheme’ at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.”

A genuinely shocked Nieva said, “Wow, I’m going to cry!”

Love, live, on the radio.

Be sure and check out Blanch and Nieva’s musical chemistry in person at Travis Park United Methodist Church, Saturday, 8/29 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at https://concerts.andrewblanch.com/getmytickets/