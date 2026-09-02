Previewing the inaugural Harmonium of Texas season

Classical music fans in San Antonio have a lot to be thankful for, not least of which is a series of concerts and events from the brand-new Harmonium of Texas, headed by visionary Jeffrey Kahane, who dropped by to play piano and talk about it all.

The season begins in October with Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana," with the San Antonio Mastersingers, Children's Chorus of San Antonio, and UT San Antonio choirs.

Said Kahane, "I think there are probably a few million people around the world who recognize [the music\+], and have no idea what it is ... and then another several hundred thousand who do know what it is. It is a truly thrilling sonic experience — an extravaganza."

There'll be over 200 singers onstage, three soloists, and the orchestra.

And that's not all.

"We are thrilled to present Tessa Lark, one of the great violinists in the world," Kahane said.

Lark will be performing a concerto called "Sky," written just for her by audience-pleasin' composer Michael Torke, who honored Lark's varied background.

Kahane shared, "She came from Kentucky, and she grew up with bluegrass in her blood, but she's also a phenomenal classical virtuoso."

Then there's that obscure performer you may have heard of: Yo-Yo Ma, who will be playing in a Harmonium of Texas performance in November. (You're going to want to get on those tickets NOW.)

Kahane is excited about Harmonium. As for the name, he said, "One of the reasons we chose to call ourselves 'Harmonium' is ... it's an instrument that used to be very popular as a household instrument. It's a little keyboard that produces sound by the pumping of bellows with the feet, and its main job is to produce harmony. And we are so honored and thrilled that so far we have a half a dozen wonderful major cultural institutions in San Antonio that are joining with us."

The result is a gotta-be-there series of musical events and educational programs. Kahane also graced the studio crowd (and the radio audience) with a couple of piano pieces. (We're no fools: when you have a pianist of his skill and grace, ya gotta ask.)

Listen to the whole thing above.

Info at harmoniumoftexas.org

