Guitarists at UT San Antonio concerts 'cast a spell'

What is it about the guitar? "There's a guitar-like instrument in almost every culture, and so I feel like the sound is very inclusive and familiar," says Dr. Isaac Bustos, professor of guitar at UT San Antonio, and head guitar-wrangler of the annual Southwest Guitar Symposium. It's happening March 13–15th at UTSA, with master classes, presentations, concerts, and some of the best guitarists from all over the Southwest.

Dr. Bustos brought several students from UTSA to perform live at our studio, and talked about the symposium. "It's one of the ways in which we are able to bring some of the world's best guitarists to our city, to visit our campus, and to work with our students."

Along with the concerts and master classes, there's also a guitar competition for high school students as well as a professional category.

All the events are free, and you can find the info here.

Listen using the audio player above to the students' magical performances live in our studio, including music by Eduardo Martin, Jorge Cardoso, and more.

In the words of Dr. Bustos, "It really does cast a spell on you."

