'Music is a wonderful salve for a lot of ills,' says Camerata San Antonio

This weekend, Camerata San Antonio brings a program ripe with historical consequence and great music, it's "A Russian Mosaic," focusing on the music of two Soviet-era composers, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sofia Gubaidulina.

As Camerata's cellist Ken Freudigman explained, "There was a Soviet composer's alliance that basically said [to composers], 'You write the kind of music that we want. We're not going to tell you exactly what that is. But if we don't like it, we will let you know.'"

The two quintets on Camerata San Antonio's program are modern, yet not abstract. There's deep humanity in this music. Use the audio player at the top of the page to listen to excerpts from the pieces as performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Camerata San Antonio performs in Kerrville on Friday, Feb. 20 at 4:00 p.m., on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in San Antonio, and again in San Antonio in Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2:00 p.m. Details and tickets are online here: https://cameratasa.org/