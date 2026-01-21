Cold weekend also brings Schubert's 'Winterreise' performance

The famous operatic baritone Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau once said of Franz Schubert's "Die Winterreise," something along the lines of "at the beginning we have arrived at the end."

To which singer Christopher Briggs-Rodriguez adds, "There are little developments here and there, but ['Winterreise'] puts you at about that 10% of human emotion that we're willing to show the world of despair, and sadness, and grief. But then we take a magnifying glass on that 10% and we show 100% in these pieces, because we don't go much further."

It's an emotional work that Rodriguez and pianist Zachary Ridgway will perform live at a free concert on Sunday, January 25 at 3 p.m. at Trinity University's Ruth Taylor Concert Hall. Details: https://events.trinity.edu/event/winterreise-ridgway-et-al

Hear a preview of their performance by using the audio player at the top of this page.