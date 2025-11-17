Children's Chorus embraces 'Season of Light' in concert

As the days get darker, the Children's Chorus of San Antonio is bringing you a concert that's all about light.

Their program on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Trinity Baptist Church will feature the 220 voices of the chorus singing songs about "all types of light, inner light, daylight, sunlight, firefly lights," said Dr. Carolyn Cruse, Artistic Director of the Children's Chorus of San Antonio.

Alyssa Avenatti, Executive Director, added, "What you'll hear in these gorgeous children's voices is the thought that the light within — and the hope that we should keep believing in — is what can keep us going on, day to day."

The concert takes place this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are available at this link.

Dr. Cruse also said open enrollment for the chorus begins on Dec. 1, and young singers are welcome to join!

Listen to the chorus perform two songs live on KPAC 88.3 FM by using the audio player at the top of this page.