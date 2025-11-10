A foray into Fauré, and other French fare

The elegance and playfulness of French music will be shared by the talented performers of Musical Offerings this weekend, Nov. 15 in Austin and Nov. 16 in San Antonio. Pianist Vivienne Spy and cellist Barbara George joined us on-air to share a preview, including a little bit of Claude Debussy’s cello sonata.

Vivienne Spy remarked that Debussy’s music is a new experience each time for listeners as well as the performers.

“Barbara might lead a phrase one way,” Spy said, “and that makes me think to respond in a different way.”

All this despite the notes being on the page! But of course, the French musicians of the early 20th century were already being exposed to the spontaneity of American music, specifically jazz.

The program this weekend also includes music by Gabriel Fauré, Maurice Ravel, and more.

Details:



Saturday November 15 7:30pm at Ao5 Gallery at the Arboretum 10000 Research Blvd Ste 118 Austin TX 78759

Sunday November 16 3:00pm Alamo Heights United Methodist Church 825 E Basse Rd San Antonio TX 78209

Tickets at: https://mymusicalofferings.org/

