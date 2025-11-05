Audience invited to sing along during 'Messiah' performance

Lovers of Handel's "Messiah" can get on board early with the San Antonio Choral Society's 11th Annual Charity Messiah Singalong at the Chapel of the Incarnate Word, this coming Sunday, Nov. 9.

Singer Jaquelyn Matava and pianist Mark Alexander dropped by our studio for an impromptu performance, and a talk, along with the event's conductor and artistic director, Jennifer Seighman.

Says Seighman, "It's a chance for anyone — if they know how to sing a few notes, or if they just love to sing the 'Hallelujah Chorus' — to come and be part of this interactive experience."

The concert benefits ChildSafe, Bexar County's care center for child abuse prevention and recovery. This kind of charity tie-in goes back to the first days of Messiah. As Seighman explains, "Even the first performance, in Dublin, was for the benefit of prisoners, people in the hospital, debtor's relief — so it was very much seen as a charity. And when it continued on in London, the concerts continued for the Foundling Hospital there. So it's really cool to think we're part of that legacy now in San Antonio."

Concert details:

11th Annual Charity Messiah: Audience Sing-Along

San Antonio Choral Society, soloists & orchestra, featuring Megan Pachecano, soprano; Jacquelyn Matava, mezzo-soprano; Matthew Perez, tenor; Rob Saldaña, bass; Jennifer Seighman, conductor

3 p.m. Sunday 11/9, Chapel of the Incarnate Word

TICKETS: $30 + $5 score rental

sanantoniochoralsociety.org