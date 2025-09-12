Free Fanning Foyer Fest features oboe-piano duo

September is one of my favorite parts of the year, because the classical music scene in San Antonio revs up and you have several great things happening just about every weekend!

This Sunday at 3:00 p.m., Wolfgang Draving will be joined by pianist Zachary Ridgway for a free concert at Trinity Baptist Church (319 E. Mulberry), part of their Fanning Foyer Festival. On the program is music by Camille Saint-Saens, Gordon Jacob, and Gaetano Donizetti, who is better known for his operas than chamber music, but wrote some charming melodies for intimate settings like this.

Using the audio player at the top of this page, you can hear a preview of their program, as performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM.