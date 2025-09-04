© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Classical Connections

In a Schubertian kind of mode

By Barry Brake
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:59 PM CDT
Zachary Ridgway performs live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Zachary Ridgway performs live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

“I guess I was in a Schubertian kind of mode,” joked Zachary Ridgway as he sat down at the piano in our KPAC Performance Studio to play a little music live on the radio.

Ridgway has been working on a lot of the early Romantic composer’s work, performing “Die schöne Müllerin” earlier this year with Christopher Rodriguez, and the two will collaborate again this December with “Die Winterreise.”

But for this week, Ridgway is tackling the mammoth “Wanderer Fantasy” at a free concert, happening at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Trinity University’s Ruth Taylor Concert Hall.

The concert also includes performances by clarinetist Gary Fair, and soprano Natalie Baker.

Enjoy a preview of the program featuring Zahary Ridgway at the piano by using the audio player at the top of this page.

