New baroque music release has a San Antonio connection

As a teenager, Rafael de Castro went to Edison High School while his father, Rafael Sr., served as assistant conductor of the San Antonio Symphony.

Now the Musical Director and organist at St. John's United Church in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, de Castro has a new album of North German Barqoue music that's sure to surprise.

"The whole thing started out by my wanting to do justice to a very important instrument that my wife has at her church in Montreal," de Castro said. "[Then] I thought it was important to add a voice who would sing either the chant or the melodic line of the hymn before I would play the organ version."

Tenor Alexander Cappellazzo joins Rafael de Castro on the album "Northern Baroque Gems," which is available by contacting the musicians at RdeC2021Productions@gmail.com.