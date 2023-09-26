Major closures coming for Cesar Chavez Boulevard, starting Oct. 2

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard will have intersection closures at Santa Rosa Avenue and South Alamo Street for road reconstruction, beginning on Oct. 2.

The City of San Antonio reports the boulevard will be closed to westbound and eastbound traffic at Santa Rosa Avenue through the end of November 2023. Santa Rosa Avenue will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic.

South Alamo Street will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at Cesar Chavez Boulevard through mid-November 2023. It will remain open to westbound and eastbound traffic.

City officials said the construction will occur in two phases, with the south side of the intersection closing first. Construction will then follow on the north side.

The city reports signs will direct traffic along detours. Sidewalks will remain open, and so will access to businesses.

Voters approved the construction projects as part of the 2017-2022 bond program.

For the latest updates, follow the X account below.

Beginning Monday, October 2, South Alamo Street will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. through mid-November 2023 for road reconstruction. For more info, visit https://t.co/jOcNcHdeyT pic.twitter.com/b4UcXFo4vX — San Antonio Public Works 👷‍♀️👷 (@SAPublicWorks) September 25, 2023