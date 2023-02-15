San Antonio Airport slated for a $2 billion upgrade by 2028 with a new terminal

The San Antonio International Airport is due for an overhaul, city officials said this week, as it plans billions of dollars in upgrades and a new terminal, set to open by the end of the decade.

San Antonio’s airport has about 24 gates currently but the upgrades could bring that number of gates to over 40 with the new terminal. It would be designed to accommodate larger planes which can travel further distances and a new ground transportation hub for bus transportation, and booking services like Uber and Lyft.

It’s not an easy lift, though, as the city examines what it needs to add to stay up to date.

“We have not kept at the airport and everybody knows it,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Anybody that lives anywhere near here, or has used the facility and gone anywhere else, we’ve not kept up for a very long time.”

The new terminal of the airport is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2028, and city officials believe that construction can begin by early 2025.

The new terminal space would add 832,000 square feet to the airport onto the existing 378,000 square feet in Terminal A and 231,000 square feet in Terminal B. The new space would include club lounges, an outdoor courtyard, concessions, and an upgraded sterile corridor for international arrivals to go through customs and federal inspection.

The plans include gate seating areas being 6,600 square feet each in the new terminal, where current gates in Terminal A are 3,900 square feet.

The renderings provided by the city are subject to change. As of Wednesday, only 15% of the design is fully complete.

Although there is no price tag on it just yet, early estimates put the construction of the new terminal and redevelopment of the airport at $2.5 billion. Some of that funding would need to come from the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.

San Antonio had submitted a funding request but did not make the cut for the first year of disbursements. The city plans to submit again for about $45 million in funding.

Additional funding would come from fees that are charged to airlines per passenger.

The business community agrees that the upgrades are sorely needed to be competitive with other markets. San Antonio Chamber of Commerce chairman Katie Harvey said upgrades to the terminal development plan are milestones to advancing the ability to retain and attract businesses.

“We applaud the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Airport System for this bold move and innovative thinking to improve our connectivity, enhance the traveler experience for locals and visitors alike and set the stage for SAT to become one of the premier airports in the United States,” she said.