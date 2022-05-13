San Antonio's abortion rights supporters to join nationwide rallies on Saturday

Abortion rights activists and supporters planned to gather at the Bexar County Courthouse on Saturday morning for a rally and a march, two weeks after a leaked draft opinion indicated the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood South Texas is hosting the "Bans Off San Antonio" rally and march, which are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"It is necessary to act now, all across the country, not only to demonstrate that people support abortion access, but to show that we won’t back down," the group explained on its event page.

A statement on Friday night explained that the crowd would hear remarks from Mara Posada with Planned Parenthood South Texas, Director of Women’s March San Antonio Tahira Mammen, State Rep. Ina Minjarez, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

The statement added that "the rally will highlight what is at stake and the disproportionate attacks on reproductive freedoms impacting Black, brown, Indigenous, and other people of color, people with lower incomes, LGBTQ+ people, young people, and people from rural communities."

San Antonio will not be the only city with a "Bans Off" rally. Partner events are happening on Saturday across Texas, including Corpus Christi, New Braunfels, Bryan, Austin, Houston and Brownsville, and across the nation, including cities in Louisiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado and New Mexico, and in Washington D.C.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, a trigger law in Texas would quickly make it a felony for anyone to perform or help provide an abortion in the state.

A similar protest was held at the federal courthouse soon after the draft court opinion was leaked to the press in early May. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales stood among the protestors and vowed to never prosecute anyone involved with an abortion in Bexar County.

“While I'm in charge, while I'm at the helm, while I'm making prosecutorial decisions, I'm here to tell the entire community of Bexar County that they not they don't need to be worrying about whether or not anybody is going to prosecute them for making a decision about their own bodies,” he said.

Bonnie Petrie contributed to this report.