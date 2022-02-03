© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KPAC, KSTX, KTPD, KTXI, KVHL and KTPR are operating at reduced power to prevent potential ice storm damage to their antennas.
San Antonio

CPS outages in San Antonio due to wind, ice damage

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short,
Bri Kirkham
Published February 3, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST
CPS Energy crews repair equipment damage after three days of controlled blackouts February 18, 2021.
CPS Energy crews repair equipment damage after three days of controlled blackouts February 18, 2021.

San Antonio's Office of Emergency Management is monitoring weather conditions in the area.

There are scattered power outages around the city, predominantly on the north side, where some ice has formed on overhead lines.

CPS Energy Interim President and CEO Rudy Garza reported 161 outages are impacting 32,000 customers. Most of these outages are wind-related, and Garza said they are working hard to get power restored to all their customers.


"We have got all our internal line crews, we've got contract crews, we've got close to 35 tree trimming crews available. So, every resource we have available to us is out in the field," Garza said.

San Antonio Water System President and CEO Robert Puente says there's nothing out of the ordinary happening on their end. He says all of their pumping stations are pumping water as they should.

