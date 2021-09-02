San Antonio Food Bank Rolls Trucks To Feed Louisiana Hurricane Victims

Trucks are rolling out from the San Antonio Food Bank and are heading to Louisiana to help feed victims of Hurricane Ida.

Two trucks have left the food bank's far West Side warehouse so far this week.

Food bank workers packed up water and nonperishable foods and loaded the trucks.

"We sent more than 70,000 pounds of food between the two truck loads. If you think of a grocery cart. That's about 100 pounds of food, so we sent a lot of supplies," said Spokesperson Michael Guerra.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today

He said the food staples do not require cooking, like snacks and canned items, since much of the state is without power — and could be for weeks. Water and cleaning supplies were also on board the trucks.

Guerra told Texas Public Radio on Wednesday that they expect more calls for food truck deliveries.

"I think that's probably just the first of many, you know, the second one today. There will be more that roll out from San Antonio. It's just a matter of when and what it has."

Guerra added the local food bank coordinated with the group Feeding Louisiana before Ida made landfall on Sunday. He said the New Orleans food bank was already stretched thin before the hurricane arrived.

