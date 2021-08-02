San Antonio Will Probably See More Rain This Week

The National Weather Service reports more rain is likely to come to the San Antonio area this week. A flash flood warning and flood advisory were posted for Northwest Bexar, North Central Comal, and Southwest Kendall counties late Monday morning.

The National Weather Service reports up to 7 inches of rain were possible in isolated area from overnight and this morning. Fair Oaks Ranch, the Scenic Oaks area and Boerne were among the areas to see heavy rains.

Several roads were closed. About 6.3 inches of rain was recorded in the Seguin area.

Forecasters said a northerly wind flow pushed a weak cold front into the region, triggering the showers.

There is a strong chance of showers through Monday night and a slight chance each day this week.

The moisture rich atmosphere can produce locally heavy rainfall of 2 to 5 inches in a hurry. A few pockets of these higher totals will continue to be possible through midweek, a statement from the weather service said.

