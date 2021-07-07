Some San Antonio Residents Clean Up Flood Damage, More Rain Coming

As a few San Antonio area residents clean up flood damage, more rain is on the way through Friday.

The National Weather Service reported at least half of the San Antonio area can expect showers each day before rain chances diminish on Saturday and Sunday.

About 10 inches of rain fell over two days in San Antonio, according to city officials. The rainfall caused Leon Creek to come out of its banks, flooding a few homes in the Dhaka View Subdivision, west of Leon Valley. Three homes required assistance from the Red Cross.

A shelter opened at Burbank High School for any South Side flood victims, but it went unused overnight. It will remain open through Wednesday night just in case.

City officials said five homes and a mobile home were flooded in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Forecaster Corey Van Pelt said the biggest threat to life are low water crossings that can flood quickly with just a little rain. Some flooding was projected for Kelly Field, but a spokesman there said levees protected buildings from damage. TxDOT briefly closed I-35 Tuesday night, south of Poteet and Jourdanton, due to floodwaters, but the interstate has been reopened.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross reported that it is staying in close contact with San Antonio emergency management officials because of the potential for more rain and flooding.

Regional communications manager for the Red Cross, Lucy Gale Walsworth, said if your home is flooded, let loved ones know you are OK, and then call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS to see what assistance is available.

"We work with local organizations and partners who are able to assist in the aftermath of floods, so we're able to give folks to referrals," she said.

The Red Cross said affected homeowners should also reach out to their property insurer right away to get assistance.

