Homes Are 'Inundated' With Flood Water In Parts Of Bexar County

The National Weather Service reports flooding continues after heavy rain hit parts of Bexar County on Thursday.

NWS officials reported 6 to 8 inches of rain fell in portions of Bexar County Tuesday morning. Runoff from those rains in causing flooding downstream.



The Flood Warning continues for Leon Creek At I-35

Until late Wednesday morning.

At 3:45 p.m. CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.4 feet.

Flood stage is 15 feet.

Major flooding occurred and is in the forecast.

Recent Activity : The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 25.4 feet.

: The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 25.4 feet. Forecast : The river will rise to 26.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 7.8 feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to 8.0 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.

: The river will rise to 26.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight to 7.8 feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to 8.0 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. Impact: Secondary and primary roads and bridges are severely flooded and dangerous to motorists above Highway 90 to below I-35. Numerous people must be evacuated from lowest homes near the New Laredo Highway

A flood warning was also posted for the San Antonio River at I-35 and downstream at Floresville, near Falls City, and at Runge.

There is a moderate to strong chance of showers each day through this weekend fueled in part by gulf moisture and daytime heating, forecasters said.

"We'll have showers and thunderstorms each day and it's hard to pin point exactly who'll get the heaviest rain because it's sort of a random process," said NWS Meteorologist Corey Van Pelt.

The weather service reports low water crossings could flood quickly this week with just a little rain since the ground is already soaked in many areas.

"You know it runs faster than it looks, you know it could be a wide stream, people look at it and it doesn't look like it's moving very fast, but it will sweep your car right off the road so don't even try it," said Van Pelt.

A map of road closures can be found here.

