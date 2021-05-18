San Antonio Area Under Flash Flood Watch Until Thursday

A flash food watch is in effect for Bexar and surrounding counties and the Hill Country through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reports an upper level disturbance will combine with an unseasonably moist airmass to generate several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday.

Locally heavy rains are expected and will lead to flash flooding, according to forecasters.

Rainfall totals from Tuesday through Thursday are expected to amount between 3 and 7 inches, but some isolated spots could receive up to 10 inches.

May has seen many beneficial rains for Bexar County as drought conditions persist.

About 2.58 inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport this month. The rainfall total for the year is 11.6 inches and nearly an inch above normal since the start of the year, helping the area recover from a very dry 2020, which ended nearly a foot below average annual rainfall totals.

Portions of central, east, and south Bexar County have emerged from drought conditions, but continue in west and northwest sections of the county.

County commissioners recently allowed a ban on outdoor burning to expire as fire-prone conditions improved.

San Antonio residents remain under Stage 2 water restriction which only allow automatic water sprinklers to be used once a week between the hours of 7 to 11 a.m. or 7 to 11 p.m. based on street address.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

