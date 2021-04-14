Needed Rain Storms Possible This Week For Dry San Antonio, Hill Country

San Antonio could see some thunderstorms between Wednesday and this weekend. More severe weather cannot be ruled out for the Hill Country, according to the National Weather Service.

A pair of cool fronts are stirring up the atmosphere over both regions. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms for the city this week will be Thursday and Friday. Nearly half the city could see some rain over the next couple of days. There could also be some occasional gusty winds.

There might be hail, especially in portions of the Hill Country on Thursday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler in San Antonio on Thursday.

Tennis ball-sized hail produced by a super cell thunderstorm was already reported on Monday night of this week in Llano County, damaging vehicles.

Forecasters say the sky will be cloudy to mostly cloudy until Sunday in San Antonio.

Bexar County needs beneficial showers to ease severe drought conditions. San Antonio is running nearly 4 inches below average rainfall totals.

The Edwards Aquifer level is sitting only 2 feet above the mark where stage two water restrictions are triggered for the city.

Residents are currently under stage one restrictions that limit watering with sprinklers or irrigation systems to just once a week based on street address.

