Racist Graffiti Tagged On Asian Restaurant In San Antonio

An unknown person or group of people spray painted racist remarks on an Asian restaurant in San Antonio's Northwest Side this weekend.

Noodle Tree on UTSA Boulevard was covered in phrases like, "Go back to China," "Kung flu," "Ramen noodle flu," and "hope U die."

Owner and chef Mike Nguyen said he believes his restaurant was targeted because of comments he made on CNN last week that were critical of Gov. Greg Abbott lifting COVID-19 safety mandates put in place last year.

Texas Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift the mask mandate is “selfish,” says Mike Nguyen, the owner of a restaurant in San Antonio who is battling cancer.



“Dropping the mask mandate will not help the economy, will not help us open. And a lot of us feel he's putting…us in danger.” pic.twitter.com/wDWDPtH9a4 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 10, 2021

"We're going to rally together. And we're not going to accept these ignorant comments, racism, hatred. We're not going to accept that here," said Nguyen. "And I think that's a very powerful message."

People in the community came out in support and helped clean off the graffiti on Sunday.

San Antonio Police officers are canvassing the area and gathering witnesses. The investigation is “fully active” according to SAPD Police Chief William McManus.

“That’s nothing but a bigoted, cowardly move — to do something like that,” said McManus. “It’s not San Antonio by any means.”

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

