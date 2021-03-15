© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Reducing Vaccine Hesitancy Is Worth More Than $1 Billion, Biden Administration Says

Published March 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT

How much is it worth to convince Americans that taking a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and important? According to the Biden administration, this answer is about $1.5 billion.

The White House says it will be launching a massive media blitz that will span newspapers, magazines, radio, online sites and podcasts with the goal of bringing the people who are hesitant and resistant toward vaccines on board.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to STAT’s Lev Facher, who is covering the issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

