UTSA Will Participate In Bowl Game For 2nd Time Ever

This story has been updated to reflect the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.

For the second time in its 10-year existence, UTSA’s football program will participate in a bowl game.

Originally, the University of Texas at San Antonio was set to take on Southern Methodist University at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas, on Dec. 19., which has been canceled.

Instead, UTSA has accepted an invitation to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26. The opposing team has not yet been announced.

The game marks the Roadrunners’ first bowl appearance since the 2016 Gildan New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

The team has a 7-4 overall record in 2020 and just finished second in Conference USA’s West Division. As of Monday, the team has a three-game winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

