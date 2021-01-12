RGV COVID-19: Cameron, Hidalgo Counties Announce New Community Vaccine Clinics This Week

Haga clic aquí para leer las últimas noticias en español.

Over 94,800 cases of COVID-19 and at least 3,650 virus-related deaths have been confirmed across the Rio Grande Valley, according to data published by the region's four counties.

There are now 1,730,312 known cases statewide since the onset of the pandemic. Based on data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, positive tests reported from the Rio Grande Valley amount to about 5% percent of Texas' total confirmed case count.

Texas set another record number of hospitalizations, breaking the 13,000-mark on Jan. 5. The closest comparable surge from July 2020 saw over 10,000 coronavirus patients over the course of two-and-a-half weeks.

The Rio Grande Valley was re-designated as a "high hospitalization" area on Jan. 8 by the Texas Department of State Health Services, triggering safety protocols for all four counties. The region's hospitalization rate, at 18.8 percent over the last seven days, is over the acceptable threshold as defined by Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order from fall 2020.

Regions with an average COVID-19 patient load of 15% percent or more over the course of a week must shift to more restrictive safety measures, including a 50% occupancy limit for businesses and the suspension of elective surgeries.

President Donald Trump visited the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday to showcase his border wall construction and immigration policies.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez released a statement asking "both sides" to keep their passions in check.

"The Rio Grande Valley has a unique opportunity to demonstrate to the world that peaceful public discourse is far more effective than public violence," the statement said.

He also noted that COVID-19 is the "common and far more dangerous enemy." He asks people who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights to wear face coverings and to be mindful of physical distancing.

Vaccines In The Rio Grande Valley

On Dec. 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for the distribution of a second vaccine produced by Moderna to individuals 18 years or older. This was the second emergency use authorization issued by the FDA, following Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is a different vaccine, this is an MRNA vaccine — which teaches our cells how to make a protein and trigger an immune response in our body," Emilie Prot, Region 11's medical director, explained. Most common vaccines like the flu shot typically contain an inactivated virus and require less stringent handling than the new COVID-19 vaccines.

"In order to receive that 95 percent efficacy, you need that second dose from the same manufacturer," Prot said.

Residents who are eligible for inoculation under state guidelines — referred to as Tier 1A and 1B — include healthcare workers, seniors who are at least 65 years old, and those above the age of 18 with chronic health conditions.

Demand for vaccines remains high as communities wait for more doses. Last week, Hidalgo County's first community vaccine clinics reached capacity before officially opening and UT Health RGV has temporarily suspended vaccine registration online and over the phone.

On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced that three "hub providers" in the Rio Grande Valley will be among the first to get this week's new shipment of vaccines from the CDC. Cameron County Public Health will receive 6,000 doses, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will receive 5,000 doses and Doctors Hospital at Renaissance has an allocation of 6,500 doses.

Cameron County announced two community vaccine clinics this week, each administering 2,350 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The first is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Los Fresnos Fire Department (100 Rodeo Drive) and the second on Friday, Jan. 15 at the Brownsville Sports Park (1100 Sports Park Blvd.) Both clinics are first come, first served and will open at 6 a.m., continuing "until supplies last."

Hidalgo County is working in partnership with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD to host a community vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 14. at PSJA Early College High School in San Juan (805 W. Ridge Road.)

Administration of the Moderna vaccine will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until "vaccinations are depleted." A statement from Hidalgo County says healthcare workers, covered under Tier 1A, will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry.

To find the next available opportunity for vaccines, the county is pointing residents to the state's interactive map, which lists providers by location.

Frustrated by the state’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, some South Texas counties are asking for federal help to get more vaccines. Starr County Judge Eloy Vera asked Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar whether the federal government could step in.

"We have approximately 70,000 people in our county. We have received 700 vaccines. That’s all we’ve gotten," he said on Dec. 8. "It’s really nothing and we have people calling daily in the hundreds asking when they’re going to get their vaccine."

Vera said they are especially concerned about vaccinating school personnel. School staff are included in Phase Two of distribution, according to federal guidelines.

Cuellar said he has heard similar concerns from all the counties he represents and would look at other avenues to distribute vaccines.

More information on vaccine allocation can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website. You can view the state's dashboard for vaccines administered here.

Hidalgo County

A new order by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez mandates businesses to reduce capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent due to a recent rise in hospitalizations. Additionally, hospitals must suspend elective surgeries to preserve supplies of personal protective equipment and help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“With the holidays, we have been concerned for weeks about the hospitalization rate,” Judge Cortez said in a statement. “While much of the community is rightly focused on COVID-19 vaccinations, this is a stark reminder that the virus continues to impact our community and we must continue to exercise caution around other people.”

On Dec. 17, Hidalgo County began publishing new data on the number of known cases reported by the county, dividing the totals into three categories: confirmed, probable and suspect.

These terms — as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services — are part of the state's EpiCase Criteria Guide, which was recently revised in November 2020.

"Confirmed" cases include people who have tested positive with a molecular or PCR test. "Probable" cases are from people who have taken an antigen version of the test and "meets presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19." While antigen tests yield quicker results, they only detect viral proteins present in the SARS-CoV-2 strain and are generally less sensitive than PCR tests, which may lead to false positive or false negative results.

Cases under "suspect" resulted in tests that detected "specific antibodies" but the person has no prior history of testing positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the county reported 488 additional cases: 230 were confirmed, 236 were probable, and 22 cases were considered suspect.

The county's known case total is up to 55,626. Over 38,000 were confirmed, about 16,000 were probable, and more than 800 were suspect.

The county reported seven new deaths on Tuesday, including residents from Alamo, Donna, McAllen, Mission and Weslaco. Three people were in their 60s and four were in their 70s. There are now 2,260 known coronavirus-related fatalities in Hidalgo County.

The number of net active COVID-19 cases in the community increased to 2,252 on Tuesday, compared to the 2,181 cases reported on Monday. About 400 people were classified as being newly "released from isolation" by the county on Jan. 12.

At least 51,114 residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have been released from isolation by the county after being "symptom-free" for 10 days including three days without a fever.

There are now 404 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county, including 127 patients in intensive care units.

During COVID-19's peak in the region, many hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley were at or near capacity. In some instances, patients were flown outside of the region for treatment to cities like San Antonio.

In the fall, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed emergency orders extending COVID-19 safety measures. This includes the use of facial coverings, 75 percent capacity for businesses and 50 percent capacity for indoor events with the exception of churches. Bars will remain closed in the county. The order took effect on Monday, October 26 and "shall remain in effect until the Judge modifies or rescinds it with new orders."

In the state of Texas, Hidalgo and Cameron are in the list of top 12 counties with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Cameron County

On Monday, Cameron County announced that they do not currently have access to the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, or NEDSS, which provides the latest COVID-19 case reports and data to Cameron County Public Health.

"According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, it may take a week to be able to access the system," a statement said. "As approximately 60% of the daily COVID-19 case reports Cameron County Public Health provides are obtained from NEDSS, the case numbers being reported will be low until the system is enabled."

Cameron County Public Health confirmed an additional 126 "laboratory reports of COVID-19" on Tuesday, Jan 12. At least 67 cases were from Brownsville, 23 were from Harlingen, and 9 from San Benito. Additional single-digit cases were reported in seven other municipalities.

There are 31,473 known COVID-19 cases in Cameron County. At least 26,682 individuals who previously tested positive have now "recovered" according to the county, which is equivalent to about 84 percent of known cases reported.

The county confirmed six deaths on Tuesday, all in their 50s or older. Two of the latest fatalities were Brownsville residents and four were from Harlingen. There are currently 1,218 known virus-related deaths from Cameron County.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. recently announced that he was suspending the county's curfew for nonessential activities. Bars still have to close by 11 p.m. under guidelines from the governor. Treviño said that he could change his mind if there's an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Starr County

Starr County reported 112 additional positive coronavirus cases on Jan. 11. According to the same report, there are currently 609 active cases in the community. There are 5,252 estimated recoveries in-county and a total of 212 coronavirus-related fatalities, according to state data published by the county.

During a Facebook Live press conference on Dec. 11, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said that he is amending the county's emergency order to include shelter-in-place precautions because of the recent rise in cases.

Vera said the county's curfew — 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those 17 and under without a parent or guardian and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for adults unless there is an emergency — will remain in place.

Starr County's Facebook page will post updates on free National Guard test sites that will be held periodically in the region.

Willacy County

On Jan. 8, Willacy County confirmed nine additional positive cases. In total, there are 1,672 known coronavirus cases, based on information released by the county. It is estimated that Willacy County has seen at least 60 virus-related deaths.

Veterans in Willacy County are being offered financial assistance for housing and utilities. The Beacon for Willacy Grant is non-income based and provided by the Texas Veterans Commission for Veterans.

The goal is to assist 150 veterans and 50 surviving spouses before June 30, 2021. Assistance is being provided for only one of the following: rent & mortgage, electricity bills, or water bills.

Community Resources and Testing

Click here to view an interactive map of available COVID-19 test sites in Texas.

Hidalgo County has launched a program to assist small businesses in the Rio Grande Valley that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The CARES Small Business Grant Program uses federal CARES Act funds to assist with expenses related to the cost of business disruption caused by a shutdown.

Eligible businesses must be located in unincorporated areas, and demonstrate they've experienced at least a 10 percent loss in income due to the pandemic. Selected businesses will receive between $5,000 and $10,000 dollars.

Rural Hidalgo County residents and those living in Granjeno and Sullivan City can apply for short-term rental and mortgage assistance through the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency if they have been financially impacted by COVID-19. For more information or to apply, residents can complete the application online or by phone at (956) 205-7058.

Hidalgo County is offering a free online training for businesses and employees to self-certify that they are "implementing required COVID-19 protocols to work safely." This is an effort to help "put employees, customers and Hidalgo County families at ease" as the pandemic continues to affect local economies. For more information, visit SafeHidalgo.com

Data visualizations from public information in the Rio Grande Valley

Data visualizations are maintained and published by journalist Ronnie Garza on the website https://www.rgvcovid19info.com. Hover over the graph to view updated values.

