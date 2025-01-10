Case of bird flu detected in Austin, experts say there is low risk of human transmission

A dead wild bird in Austin was reported to have had bird flu, according to Austin Public Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

H5N1 virus, or bird flu, is the influenza virus that has, as of recent years, had a spike, though the virus has been around for decades. As of last March, however, the country was starting to see infected cattle, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In the United States there have been a confirmed 66 cases of bird flu in humans, with one death reported earlier this week by the CDC.

Dr. Jason Bowling is a clinical professor and infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio. He said we are in the heart of flu season and some concern could come from symptoms flying under the radar due to the spikes in other influenza strains.

"There's not been any person-to-person spread of this bird flu strain," Bowling said. "It's a low risk currently for people, but they're (the CDC) keeping a close eye on it, because the numbers are so high in birds."

Bowling added that across the country there have been outbreaks in dairy cattle. The CDC has daily updates with the infected numbers, and reports that there is an ongoing multi-state outbreak of the bird flu in cattle.

Although there are multiple cases nationally, as of now, there are none in Central Texas.

Bowling said while there are no human-to-human cases right now, there are still risks for those who can contract the virus from wild animals or those who work with animals.

"The people that are at highest risk are people that come into contact with the animals that are infected. So that includes people that work in dairy farms, that are working with the milking machines and work feeding the animals," Bowling said. "They're potentially at risk if they come into contact with infected cattle, but the biggest animal species ... are the bird species, the wild birds."

He said the most important thing is that if you see a sick or dead bird, do not touch it with your hands. Exposure to any sick bird could result in infection.

"The good news also is that we have antiviral treatments that are the same ones we use for human strains of flu, work against this bird flu, so that if someone gets sick, there is a treatment," Bowling added.

CDC reports the current risk is low, but they are carefully monitoring the situation.